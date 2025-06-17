Tanzania: Dar to Host Regional Netball Tourney in July

Dar es Salaam — Dar es Salaam is preparing to become the hub of regional netball action by hosting a major tournament from July 2 to 30 at the Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS) grounds in Ubungo.

The Chief Executive Officer of the organising committee, Kassim Ahmad, confirmed that preparations were progressing well, adding that confirmation letters and official tournament regulations will be sent to participating teams on Monday and marking an important step in the event planning.

"The month-long tournament is expected to attract a wide range of teams from across the region, with the goal of promoting grassroots netball and strengthening community sportsmanship," he said.

He explained that in order for teams to secure their spot in the tournament, they must pay a registration fee of 50,000/- within one week.

This timely payment is crucial for the organising committee to finalise logistical arrangements and ensure the smooth coordination of the event.

The Dar es Salaam Regional Netball Association (CHANEDA) has granted full approval for the competition, and official invitation letters are expected to be issued shortly.

Ahmad added that this year's tournament aims not only to provide a competitive platform but also to inspire the next generation of netball players, especially at the grassroots level.

The competition promises to be intense, with cash prizes for the topperforming teams and individuals. The champions of the tournament will receive a grand prize of 5m/-, while the runner-up will take home 3m/-.

The third and fourth-placed teams will be awarded 1.5m/- and 500,000/-, respectively. In addition to team rewards, individual excellence will also be recognised.

The Most Valuable Player (MVP) will be awarded 200,000/-, while 150,000/- is designated for the tournament's top scorer.

The best cheerleading group and the most disciplined team will each receive 100,000/-.

Further, Ahmad expressed optimism about the tournament, stating, "With excitement building and preparations in full swing, we believe that this event will have a lasting impact on the region's netball landscape. Fans and stakeholders are encouraged to attend in large numbers to support the sport and celebrate regional talent."