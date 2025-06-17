Tanzania: Mwinyi - Local Experts Central to Development Project

Zanzibar — Zanzibar President Dr Hussein Mwinyi, has reaffirmed the government's commitment to involving local professionals in the implementation of major national development projects.

In a speech delivered on his behalf by Second Vice-President Mr Hemed Suleiman Abdulla during the official opening of the second conference of the Institute of Architects, Engineers and Quantity Surveyors Zanzibar (IAESZ), Dr Mwinyi stressed the crucial role of local expertise in national progress.

Dr Mwinyi said the government has outlined a wide range of strategic development plans that require professional input n infrastructure sectors such as modern buildings, roads, bridges, water systems and electricity.

"Involving local professionals and contractors is key not only to utilising their education and skills but also to building their capacity and boosting their confidence to work with both the government and investors," he stated.

He added that the eighth phase government has prioritised strategic development projects, many within the construction sector, providing vast opportunities for architects, engineers and quantity surveyors to actively contribute to the country's development agenda.

Dr Mwinyi also lauded the contributions of professional institutions in the construction sector, recognising their importance in the successful implementation of large-scale infrastructure projects that benefit the people of Zanzibar.

He urged professionals to strictly adhere to industry standards, regulations and approved procedures to ensure safety, quality and the prevention of construction-related disasters. Furthermore, he encouraged professionals to register with relevant institutions to form a unified body capable of seizing new and emerging opportunities.

"The government will continue to prioritise and collaborate with local professionals, contractors, engineers and quantity surveyors, allowing them to take the lead in key development projects," he said.

Dr Mwinyi noted that in the first five years of the eighth phase government, most major projects were undertaken by local contractors, many of whom delivered high-quality results, demonstrating the country's internal capacity.

Speaking at the same event, Minister for Infrastructure, Communications and Transport, Dr Khalid Salum Mohammed, said his ministry is working closely with the professional body to support government development initiatives.

He affirmed the ministry's continued oversight of the work carried out by contractors, architects and quantity surveyors to ensure quality, safety and durability in project delivery.

IAESZ President, Quantity Surveyor Abdul Samad Mattar, expressed satisfaction with the institute's collaboration with both local and international organisations, aimed at delivering value-driven infrastructure projects.

He said the conference served as an important platform for knowledge exchange, professional development and maintaining high industry standards.

Representing the event's main sponsor, the Zanzibar Insurance Corporation (ZIC), Ms Hamida Juma underscored the institute's role in supporting government projects and ensuring proper insurance coverage in line with legal and contractual requirements.

She said ZIC's sponsorship of the conference is part of its commitment to strengthening partnerships with key stakeholders and continuing to provide fast, reliable and client-focused services.