Tanzania: From Policy to Practice - Local Governments Embrace Responsive Parenting

Arusha — Denis Mguye, Arusha's Regional Social Welfare Officer and Early Childhood Development (ECD) Coordinator, has seen a profound shift taking hold; a transformation reshaping families and futures across the Arusha Region. "Fathers are standing beside their partners at clinics--something unimaginable just a few years ago," he says.

What ignited this transformation? Mzazi Hodari, a groundbreaking two-year initiative meaning "champion parent," is empowering local governments, health providers, and families to redefine responsive caregiving,

turning vision into action.

For the first time, a number of local government authorities in the Arusha Region are preparing to include early childhood development interventions in their official budgets, from the next financial year. This marks more than a policy shift--it signals a deeper commitment.

"This isn't just about compliance," says Mguye. "It's about recognizing caregiving and child development as central to a thriving region."

The region's renewed focus aligns with the principles of Tanzania's Comprehensive Council Social Welfare Operational Planning and Reporting Guideline (CCSWOPG), launched in 2022 to strengthen collaboration across government, partners, and communities in key social welfare areas, including Early Childhood Development (ECD).

While earlier initiatives like Malezi III laid critical foundations, Arusha's ECD team recognized that practical, community-driven engagement was needed. That's where Mzazi Hodari stood out. Through its peer-to-peer

model, localized messaging, and relatable resources, it resonated deeply at the community level.

"We've seen firsthand how this approach empowers parents to lead the change themselves," says Mguye. "It's not just professionals speaking--it's neighbors, friends, and peers supporting each other."

Violet Chahe, Assistant District Reproductive and Child Health Coordinator for Arusha District Council, shares

how mindsets are shifting.

"We are now seeing fathers, once bound by tradition, not only attending clinics with their wives but also playing with their children and supporting caregiving at home. This shift, ignited by Mzazi Hodari, is strengthening families and inspiring us to scale interventions across the district."

One of the most unexpected ripple effects? Journalists stepping up as parenting advocates. What started as radio segments on a single station has expanded into a movement; now reaching six community stations, where journalists are leading parenting conversations, bringing in experts, and shaping public discourse. Many have gone beyond reporting, becoming champions for better caregiving themselves.

Mguye shares stories of fathers inspired by these broadcasts--or encouraged by their partners--to get involved. Even in areas where Mzazi Hodari hasn't formally launched, its influence is visible, proving how far authentic community dialogue can travel.

The movement has sparked a shift at the regional leadership level, influencing policies, priorities, and how communities approach parenting. A core team of ECD champions has emerged within the Arusha Regional Secretariat. Some are applying lessons in their own homes, while others are requesting parenting sessions in the wards they oversee.

"It's the authenticity of the approach that makes it so effective," says Mguye. "It's designed with our communities in mind--practical, respectful, and easy to adopt."

Beyond official meetings, the conversation is shifting in everyday spaces too. WhatsApp groups--once filled

with daily chatter among boda-boda riders, shopkeepers, and farmers--are now alive with discussions on nutrition, child safety, and emotional support, turning casual exchanges into powerful moments of learning and change Mguye highlights one male champion from a traditionally conservative community who was once mocked for his involvement in caregiving: "People laughed at him," Mguye says. "But when they saw real improvements--healthier children, fewer conflicts--he gained their respect. Today, he's a trusted voice in his community."

At local clinics, the impact is visible. Families arrive together, ask more questions, and follow up on their children's growth and development. Early childhood development milestones on child health cards are being met at higher rates. The idea that parenting is a shared responsibility is no longer unfamiliar.

"Mzazi Hodari has brought conversations about care and connection into spaces where they were missing," says Mguye. "It's made people believe they can do things differently--and better."

Building on this momentum, Mguye envisions a future where quarterly forums bring together champions to review data, share field stories, and scale best practices across the region.

He also sees creative opportunities for outreach, like community football matches themed around parenting and early childhood care. "These are just the first signs," he reflects. "But in a generation, we'll see the real result--young people growing up with stronger foundations, healthier families, and a deeper sense of belonging. That's the generation we are nurturing."