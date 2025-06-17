Tanzania: Legal Aid At Dar Residents' Doorstep

Dar es Salaam — The widely celebrated Mama Samia Legal Aid Campaign is set to start its final leg in Dar es Salaam from today, capping off a nationwide journey that has delivered justice and legal empowerment to thousands of Tanzanians across the mainland and Zanzibar.

Launched under the leadership of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, the campaign has crisscrossed almost all regions of Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar, offering free legal services and resolving long-standing disputes, many of which had been pending for years.

Recently, when tabling the budget of the Ministry of Constitution and Legal Affairs in Parliament, Minister, Dr Damas Ndumbaro stated that the campaign has so far successfully resolved 24,961 cases between July 2024 and April 2025, marking a significant milestone in expanding access to justice.

Of the 23,399 cases formally received, a total of 5,704 were resolved through alternative dispute resolution, while another 18,987 cases remain in progress, underscoring the scale of legal need across the country.

As Dar es Salaam hosts the final launch of the campaign at Mbagala area, Temeke District, expectations are high that residents will benefit from the same dedicated legal support that has already helped restore peace and stability in communities throughout the country.

"This campaign has reached every corner of the country. Dar es Salaam will mark the final leg for Mainland Tanzania and we are proud of the progress made," Dr Ndumbaro told Parliament in Dodoma on April 30 while presenting his ministry's 687.69bn/- budget for the 2025/26 financial year.

He said the campaign has not only addressed legal disputes but also provided crucial legal education to the public, covering issues such as land conflicts, marital and child custody matters, domestic violence, labour disputes, civil claims and criminal cases.

"These interventions have helped restore peace, harmony and understanding in many communities," he said, affirming the government's commitment to continue coordinating the campaign.

Throughout the country, land and marital cases have emerged as the most common disputes tackled by legal officers under the campaign. In many regions, citizens who had lived for years without access to proper legal support were finally able to settle family and property conflicts with professional guidance.

In addition to mainland success, the campaign has also made significant strides in Zanzibar. Dr Ndumbaro confirmed that it has already been implemented in North Pemba, Urban West, North Unguja, South Pemba and South Unguja which was concluded by the end of May.

"The Mama Samia Legal Aid Campaign is a model of inclusive justice," Dr Ndumbaro noted. "It reaches the grassroots, it empowers and it restores confidence in the legal system."

The campaign has also highlighted the importance of alternative dispute resolution mechanisms, which have proven effective in decongesting the court system and delivering quicker outcomes.

Looking ahead, Dr Ndumbaro said his ministry will continue to prioritise public legal education and expand the use of mobile legal services as part of 22 strategic goals laid out for the 2025/26 fiscal year.

In Dar es Salaam, preparations are in high gear as legal experts and government officials ready themselves for the launch. Residents are encouraged to take full advantage of the opportunity to access legal assistance free of charge.

As the campaign reaches its final stages, it stands as a testament to President Samia's vision of a just, inclusive and people-centred legal system.

The official launch in Dar es Salaam is expected to draw participants from all districts of the region, including Kinondoni, Ilala, Temeke, Ubungo and Kigamboni, bringing the campaign's services to the heart of Tanzania's largest urban centre.

The Mama Samia Legal Aid Campaign is expected to conclude by the end of this month.