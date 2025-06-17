Tanzania: Private Schools Urged to Embrace Tech for Future-Ready Graduates

Dar es Salaam — The government has applauded the contribution of private schools to the country's education sector and urged them to embrace modern technology to produce graduates capable of selfemployment and creating jobs for others.

The call was made by Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Prof Adolph Mkenda, in a speech read on his behalf by the Ministry's Director of Basic Education, Alhaji Abdul Maulid, during the 25th anniversary celebration of Green Acres Schools in Dar es Salaam over the weekend.

Prof Mkenda said private schools have played a vital role in expanding access to quality education, easing the burden on the government, while also generating employment and contributing taxes.

He said the government has revised curricula to equip students with practical job skills, encouraging schools to adopt infrastructure that supports Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

"The world is evolving rapidly. Private schools must invest in ICT-focused infrastructure to produce graduates ready for self-employment," he said.

He also hailed President Samia Suluhu Hassan for her leadership in strengthening the education sector, including the review of the 2014 education policy.

"Thanks to President Samia's vision, the 2023 policy version brings many significant improvements," he added.

Prof Mkenda praised Green Acres for nurturing students in an environment that promotes integrity, patriotism, discipline and ethics. He stressed that moral values are essential amid growing ethical challenges in society.

"All these achievements are the result of collaboration between teachers, management, parents and students. It's no surprise that many Green Acres graduates excel in their workplaces," he noted.

The minister reiterated the government's recognition of the private sector's role in education and pledged continued support to create an enabling environment for private providers to thrive.

"We understand there are challenges, but the government remains open to dialogue and cooperation to overcome them," he assured.

He further acknowledged the critical role of private and faith-based schools in expanding access to education and creating competition that fosters quality in the sector. Prof Mkenda also commended schools like Green Acres for supporting underprivileged learners.

"You've extended opportunities to orphans and children from low-income families and your initiative to sponsor 15 vulnerable children annually is commendable," he said.

Speaking during the event, Green Acres Schools Director, Jackyline Rushaigo, said the school supports vulnerable children, including those with skin disorders, by offering them free education.

"We believe in giving back to the community. Every year, we sponsor children from vulnerable backgrounds in our schools in Dar es Salaam and Kagera regions," she said.

She also praised the government for introducing the new curricula, noting that it promotes practical learning over theory and helps students discover their talents early.

"The shift to hands-on learning has motivated students to explore their interests and specialise earlier, which is a big boost to skills development," said Ms Rushaigo