Namibia: Stars Crowned Champions

African Stars were crowned Debmarine Namibia Premiership champions for the third year in a row after an entertaining 3-3 draw against Young African on Saturday.

It was Stars' third league title in a row which earned them the winning prize of N$850 000, while they also made a clean sweep of the individual prizes with defender Charles Hambira winning the player of the season award, midfielder Mbakondja Tjahikika the goalscorer of the season award, and goalie Mervin Kasetura the goalkeeper of the year award.

Young African received N$420 000 as the runners-up, third-placed Khomas Nampol received N$320 000, fourth-placed FC Ongos received N$230 000, and fifth-placed Mighty Gunners received N$180 000. Teams down to 10th place received financial rewards, while Debmarine's total prize money amounted to N$2.6 million.

Saturday's match between Stars and Young African was immaterial as Stars had already won the league, but both teams provided a fine spectacle for the die-hard fans who had braved the cold weather.

After some early attacks with Eliakim Jackson, Nkwuda Obinna and Denzil Narib all coming close, Narib opened Young African's account after 15 minutes with a cracking shot from the edge of the box.

Barely three minutes later it was 1-1 after a backheel deflection by Rikambura Muundjua caught Young African keeper Moses Makhae wrong-footed, but Young African regained the lead just before half-time when Dynsel Awaseb hit the post from a corner and Narib followed up to slam the rebound into the net.

Stars once again drew level seven minutes after the break when the ball went loose from a corner and Deon Tjizumuaje tapped it in at the far post, and they took the lead for the first time when Given Mutuezu slipped in behind Young African's defence to head in a free kick.

Young African, however, struck back through a long-range shot by Romin Berndt to equalise at 3-3, and despite more chances at both ends, the teams held on for a deserved draw.

The result saw Stars completing their 30-match campaign with 58 points, after 16 wins, 10 draws, and only four defeats, while they scored 47 goals and conceded 25.

Young African finished second, four points behind, while Khomas Nampol came third on 51 points.

The bottom three clubs, Cuca Tops, Blue Boys, and Young Brazilians have been relegated, while Blue Birds gained promotion from the Southern Stream First Division to the Debmarine Premiership after drawing their final match 0-0 against crosstown rivals Eleven Arrows.

Blue Birds topped the log with 41 points from 20 matches, followed by Eleven Arrows on 40, Try Again (34), Dates and Friends (33 each), Mariental (30), Ramblers (25), Orlando Pirates (22) and Oranjemund (17).

Former glamour club Black Africa, however, did not escape the axe, despite beating Ramblers 2-1 in their final match on Saturday to finish second last on 17 points.

They will now be relegated to the second division along with Latinos, who finished last on 13 points.