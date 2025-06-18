Sudan: 'RSF Seizes New Strategic Area Near Sudan-Libya-Egypt Border'

Karab El Tum / Dongola / North Darfur — The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have reportedly taken control of the strategic Karab El Tum area, near the border triangle between Sudan, Libya, and Egypt. Analysts state that this development could have significant implications for the ongoing conflict. These reports come days after announcing the RSF had captured El Uweinat, another key frontier location.

According to RSF statements and footage which circulated on social media yesterday, the group reportedly stormed the Karab El Tum military camp and seized ammunition, vehicles, and other equipment from Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) units stationed there. The footage posted shows fighters entering the area and claiming victory.

Karab El Tum is located in the desert northwest of North Darfur, near the border with Northern State, approximately 500km from Dongola. Reports describe it as a key corridor between Darfur and northern Sudan, and an important gateway to Libya and Egypt.

The reported RSF capture follows its announcement last week of control over the broader border triangle, after the SAF said it had withdrawn from the area.

In the aftermath, SAF officials accused Libya's Subul El Salam Battalion (Ways of Peace), said to be aligned with Gen Khalifa Haftar, of supporting the RSF during the assault.

Libya's Government of National Unity denied any involvement, stating it had no ties to the battalion in question.

While the RSF claims the move aims to "expand the scope of military operations," some observers suggest Karab El Tum could serve as a strategic launch point for further operations toward the Northern State.

Analysts cited in regional media reports believe the primary objective is likely to consolidate territorial gains and secure control over key trade and smuggling routes.