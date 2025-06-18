Sudan: From Conflict's Edge to a New Home - a Sudanese Family Rebuilds in the Central African Republic

Adam and Wifak's love story began simply--at a bakery in Nyala, Sudan. He was the owner; she was a loyal customer. Their romance blossomed quickly into marriage, and soon, they were expecting their arrival of their first child, Abderahim.

But their peaceful life was shattered in December 2023 when airstrikes destroyed their home, forcing them to flee with Adam's mother, Mariam.

Wifak was nearly nine months pregnant, making their escape especially difficult.

"It was particularly hard for Wifak, so close to her due date. We spent four days traveling by car and tuk-tuk over bumpy roads before finally reaching the Central African Republic," Adam recalled.

Upon arrival in Korsi, a refugee neighborhood near the Sudan border in Birao, the family initially shared a cramped shelter with four others. But in July 2024, a turning point came: UNHCR provided them with their own emergency shelter. With incredible resolve, they began transforming it into a true home.

Mariam, Adam's mother preparing meals using both the UNHCR kitchen sets and her own treasured tools.

© UNHCR/Ying Hu In just a few months, Adam and Wifak built fences, added guest rooms, a living room, a yard, and a kitchen around their UNHCR-distributed shelter.

"Now we have more space and privacy, and life feels a bit more normal," said Adam.

They also received essential non-food items from UNHCR--including mattresses, blankets, a solar lamp, and kitchen sets--which remain in use a year later, helping them rebuild daily life.

Their family grew in January 2025 when Wifak's mother and sister, also displaced by airstrikes in Nyala, joined them in Korsi. Mariam, Adam's mother, finds joy in preparing coffee, tea, and meals using both the UNHCR kitchen sets and her own treasured tools.

Family and community are cornerstones for Adam and Wifak. Grateful for the kindness they received, they are already paying it forward.

"We were hosted by others when we first arrived. Now, we want to do the same for our fellow Sudanese brothers and sisters," Adam shared. Their home has become a warm, inviting social hub where neighbors gather daily to share stories, tea, and coffee.

Looking ahead, Adam has rekindled his passion by opening a new bakery in Korsi. His Sudanese bread not only supports his family but also bridges communities, gaining popularity among local Central Africans.

"Most of my customers are Sudanese now, but more Central Africans are coming every day," Adam notes with pride.

Thanks to crucial support--including from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints--Adam, Wifak, and their extended family are not just surviving; they are truly finding a home and building a peaceful new life in the Central African Republic.