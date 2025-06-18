The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) says adequate stocks of ZWG notes are available to meet the current trade demands across the key economic sectors.

The announcements come at a time when the majority of citizens outside the capital of Harare have never felt the texture of the ZWG notes. In provinces such as Bulawayo and the Midlands, up to Beitbridge, traders have resorted to the use of US$ and the South African Rand as change due to the scarcity of ZWG notes.

Even in Harare, citizens continue to struggle to access the local unit in hard cash for transactional purposes. As a result, the ZWG accessibility problems, which characterised the local unit since its launch on April 5 2024 have persisted for more than a year, prompting analysts to blame such a tight grip for the eroding confidence in the currency.

In a recent statement, RBZ governor Dr John Mushayavanhu said he had noted concerns coming from the transacting public relating to the availability of ZWG cash and its usage, particularly from areas outside Harare.

"The RBZ wishes to advise that usage of the local currency, ZWG, has improved significantly in the economy. Precisely, the proportion of local currency settlements on the National Payment System from ZWG7,86 billion in April 2024 to ZWG56,8 billion (43%) as at May 30 2025. In tandem, the Reserve Bank has been disbursing adequate cash to banks in line with demand.

"As at June 12 2025, the total ZWG deposits in the economy amounted to about ZWG16 billion, of which over ZWG207 million was cash held by banks, which meets optimal requirements and is sufficient to support daily deposits and withdrawals by the public," he said.

Mushayavanhu said the central bank is currently working with banking institutions to ensure the wider availability and distribution of ZWG cash through banking halls and Automated Teller Machines (ATMs).

"The prevailing currency and exchange rate stability , coupled with measures being taken by the government to increase the usage of ZWG in the economy is expected to result in increased usage of the local currency in both electronic and physical form," he added.