West Africa: Senegal - Supreme Court Lifts Suspension Imposed On Media Outlet

press release

Senegal's Supreme Court has overturned a suspension order issued by the Ministry of Communication, Telecommunications and Digital Affairs against the online news outlet, Public SN.

On June 12, 2025, the Court ruled in favour of Public SN's director, Aissatou Diop Fall, after she challenged the Ministry's April 22 directive ordering her outlet to cease all broadcasting, publication and content sharing activities.

The suspension formed part of a broader clampdown by Minister Alioune Sall, who issued a directive to shut down all media outlets deemed non-compliant with Senegal's press code. The order followed an evaluation by the Commission for the Review and Validation of Media Companies, which declared over 381 media outlets as non-compliant.

Following the directive, several media outlets received official cessation notices, including Public SN. Aissatou Diop Fall appealed to the Supreme Court on April 28, 2025, arguing that her outlet had submitted all the required documents under Article 178 of the press code and was fully compliant.

Her lawyer, Me Abou Dialy Kane, confirmed that the Supreme Court has ruled in her favour, although the official written judgement is yet to be released.

Commenting on the consequences of the suspension, Mamadou Ibra Kane, President of the Council of Broadcasters and Press Publishers of Senegal (CDEPS), said: "The consequences of the order were severe for the media outlets that were forced to shut down and lay off dozens of workers. An initial interim relief application was unsuccessful due to a procedural defect. With this new ruling, justice has been served."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Media West Africa Senegal By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) welcomes the Supreme Court ruling which is refreshing and reassuring, as it offers hope for the many media outlets that were equally ordered to suspend all forms of broadcasting, publication and content sharing.

The fact that a compliant outlet was ordered to shut down calls into question the credibility of the assessment carried out by the Commission for the Review and Validation of Media Companies. We encourage Minister Alioune Sall to be guided by the ruling of the Supreme Court and hasten slowly in the implementation of his order.

We recommend that the Minister halts the implementation of the suspension, and rather dialogue and agree on a compliance plan with any media outlet considered non-compliant. In addition, capacity strengthening interventions should be rolled out to help improve professionalism in the media sector.

Shutting down more than half of the media outlets in the country is tantamount to denying a substantial number of Senegalese access to information and platforms of engagement in local and national discourses.