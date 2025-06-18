East Africa: Rwandair Named Africa's Best Regional Airline

RwandAir on June 17 received a top award as the Best Regional Airline in Africa at the 2025 World Airline Awards during the Paris Air Show, cementing its reputation as one of the continent's leading carriers.

Organized by Skytrax, a global air transport rating organization, the agency noted that RwandAir stood out for its consistent commitment to service quality across all aspects of the travel experience.

"RwandAir continues to distinguish itself through a clear focus on service attention, and we congratulate them on winning this award as the Best Regional Airline in Africa at the 2025 World Airline Awards. The airline has created an experience that stands out in its category--professional, considered, and personal as it continues to evolve its regional product with confidence," said Edward Plaisted, the CEO of Skytrax.

Skytrax emphasized that this year's award reflects RwandAir's growing recognition among regional travellers, having become a familiar presence at the awards in recent years.

Following the announcement, RwandAir expressed its appreciation for the recognition. "We are honored to receive this recognition and grateful to our passengers for their continued trust. Thank you for flying with us--this award is yours too," the airline wrote on X.

The rating agency explained that the awards are based on a wholly independent and impartial global survey conducted annually since 1999.

The 2025 survey, which ran from September 2024 to May 2025, gathered over 22.3 million eligible entries from travelers representing more than 100 nationalities worldwide.

Passengers rated airlines based on various elements of their travel experience, making the results a comprehensive measure of customer satisfaction.