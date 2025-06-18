Egypt: PM Follows Up On Efforts to Upgrade Sugarcane Irrigation Systems

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly affirmed the government's firm commitment to the sustained and rigorous supervision of agricultural and irrigation projects, in close coordination with the relevant ministries and authorities.

Madbouly stressed that the irrigation sector plays a vital role in the effective management of water resources and in adapting to changing environmental conditions, thereby ensuring the sustainable availability of agricultural produce and strengthening national food security efforts.

This came during a meeting held on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, to review progress in modernizing irrigation systems for sugarcane cultivation.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Hani Sewilam, Minister of Supply and Internal Trade Sherif Farouq, Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation Alaa Farouq, Deputy Minister of Agriculture Moustafa El-Sayyad, Executive Director of Egypt's Future for Sustainable Development Authority Bahaa El-Ghannam, as well as officials from the concerned ministries and agencies.

Madbouly said that sugarcane is a strategic agricultural commodity that should be cultivated using modern farming techniques to enhance productivity and meet domestic market requirements.

For his part, the agriculture minister reaffirmed the state's commitment to expanding sugarcane production, while transitioning to advanced irrigation technologies, with the aim of reducing water consumption and maximizing crop yields.

He outlined the advantages of adopting modern irrigation technologies in sugarcane cultivation, including cutting water usage by up to 30%, reducing reliance on agricultural inputs, such as fertilizers, curbing weed proliferation and related control expenses, and enhancing overall productivity.

The minister elaborated on various advanced irrigation techniques, such as drip irrigation and enhanced surface irrigation, along with water-efficient agricultural practices, including laser-guided land leveling and ridge planting.

He also reviewed the specific requirements, implementation costs, benefits, and potential challenges associated with each method, along with proposed solutions.

Farouq further noted the considerable potential for scaling up the adoption of water-efficient agricultural practices, many of which have been well received by farmers due to their economic viability and operational simplicity.