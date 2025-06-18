Somalia: Somali PM Chairs Second Day of National Consultative Forum, Stresses Unity and Reform

17 June 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

MOGADISHU, Somalia, June 17, 2025 - Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre on Monday chaired the second day of the National Consultative Forum in Mogadishu, outlining the government's strategic priorities under the "DanQaran" policy, which include national unity, security, elections, constitutional completion, state-building, economic development, and the National Transformation Plan (NTP).

Speaking at the forum, Barre said Somalia is at a critical juncture that demands strengthened national cohesion to overcome existing challenges and find sustainable solutions to political differences.

"Somalia is entering an era of principled politics where every citizen must be empowered to vote and be elected. This forum is inclusive - no one is left behind. All sectors of society and aspiring leaders are represented here," Barre stated.

The Prime Minister called on Somalis to unite in the fight against Al-Shabaab militants, implement electoral reforms, and pursue key state-building initiatives.

"Our challenges are not minor, and our tasks are not light. On one hand, we face a dangerous enemy threatening our religion, culture, statehood, and national existence," Barre said.

"On the other, we are building a democratic state with a complete constitution, and affirming our unity and sovereignty. So with one hand, we fight our enemy, and with the other, we build our nation," he added.

The National Consultative Forum is expected to continue in the coming days, with leaders and representatives from across the country discussing Somalia's political transition and development path.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.