Somalia: Somali PM Chairs Second Day of National Consultative Forum, Stresses Unity and Reform

MOGADISHU, Somalia, June 17, 2025 - Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre on Monday chaired the second day of the National Consultative Forum in Mogadishu, outlining the government's strategic priorities under the "DanQaran" policy, which include national unity, security, elections, constitutional completion, state-building, economic development, and the National Transformation Plan (NTP).

Speaking at the forum, Barre said Somalia is at a critical juncture that demands strengthened national cohesion to overcome existing challenges and find sustainable solutions to political differences.

"Somalia is entering an era of principled politics where every citizen must be empowered to vote and be elected. This forum is inclusive - no one is left behind. All sectors of society and aspiring leaders are represented here," Barre stated.

The Prime Minister called on Somalis to unite in the fight against Al-Shabaab militants, implement electoral reforms, and pursue key state-building initiatives.

"Our challenges are not minor, and our tasks are not light. On one hand, we face a dangerous enemy threatening our religion, culture, statehood, and national existence," Barre said.

"On the other, we are building a democratic state with a complete constitution, and affirming our unity and sovereignty. So with one hand, we fight our enemy, and with the other, we build our nation," he added.

The National Consultative Forum is expected to continue in the coming days, with leaders and representatives from across the country discussing Somalia's political transition and development path.