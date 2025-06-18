Somalia: Top Al-Shabaab Commander Dies From Injuries - Somali Government Confirms

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's Ministry of Information confirmed on Tuesday the death of senior Al-Shabaab commander Abas Mohamed Hool, blaming him for orchestrating deadly attacks in Mogadishu and the Shabelle regions.

In an official statement, the ministry said Hool succumbed to injuries sustained during a targeted operation previously carried out by Somali government forces. His condition reportedly deteriorated due to complications from those injuries, eventually leading to his death.

"Abas Mohamed Hool, a top operative responsible for Al-Shabaab's plots and terror activities in the Banadir region and both Shabelle provinces, has died from wounds inflicted during a planned military operation conducted by the Somali National Army," the statement read.

Hool, who joined the Al-Qaeda-linked militant group in 2007, rose through its ranks to become one of its most influential leaders. According to the ministry, he was behind numerous attacks targeting civilians and public infrastructure in the capital and surrounding regions.

"He played a central role in attacks that caused heavy civilian casualties and undermined national stability," the statement added.

The Ministry of Information concluded by reaffirming the government's commitment to pursuing Al-Shabaab leadership, stating: "There is no hiding place for the group's commanders from the reach of Somali security forces and the justice system."

Al-Shabaab has waged a violent insurgency in Somalia for over a decade, seeking to overthrow the internationally backed government and impose its strict interpretation of Islamic law.