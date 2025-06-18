Zimbabwe: After Harare City Council Probe, Government Hints At Commission of Inquiry Into Bulawayo's Operations

AS the Commission of Inquiry probing the operations of the Harare City Council wrapped up and submitted its findings, the government has hinted that a similar approach could be replicated for other local authorities, with Bulawayo identified as being riddled with maladministration.

The Commission, which was chaired by retired judge Justice Maphios Cheda, on Tuesday submitted its report to President Emmerson Mnangagwa after a year-long investigation into the Harare City Council.

The Commission uncovered the shortcomings of the Harare City Council, which is dogged by corruption, resulting in poor service delivery in the capital.

Speaking after the presentation of the report at State House on Tuesday, the Minister of Local Government, Daniel Garwe, said local authorities are plagued by decay stemming from poor governance.

"That is why the President has put in place a Commission of Inquiry, it is born out of the decay in the way our local authorities, especially our urban authorities, are being run. Harare City Council is number one, and Bulawayo City Council is number two going forward.

"I do not know yet, but we have made the recommendation that we need to have a thorough investigation of all our urban local authorities because there is a lot of decay," said Garwe.

During the hearings, which were conducted over a period of nine months, the Jacob Mafume-led council was exposed for its extravagance, with officials taking home hefty perks.

This is despite the council bemoaning a shortage of funds in its operations, which has seen it failing to provide basics to residents.

A clean-up is expected to be conducted at Town House once President Mnangagwa has reviewed the report and its recommendations.

With the findings remaining confidential for now, Garwe said his ministry now awaits further instructions from President Mnangagwa.

"They have finished the report. The chairman and myself, as the Minister of Local Government, have come to present the report.

"The details of the report cannot be disclosed today because the President has to go through the report, sit down, finalise it, and give us the way forward," he said.