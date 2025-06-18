Africa: All of Africa Today - June 18, 2025

Armed 'Goons' Attack Protesters Demanding Justice for Blogger's Death in Kenya

Hundreds of armed men, commonly known as "goons," attacked protesters in Kenya. The demonstrations in Nairobi and Mombasa were sparked by the death of 31-year-old blogger and teacher Albert Ojwang in police custody. One person was killed during the protests, which demanded justice and an end to police brutality. A police spokesperson confirmed that a Kenyan police officer was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of an unarmed civilian during the unrest. Several witnesses reported tear gas, beatings, and chaos, with some attackers allegedly saying the Nairobi governor's office paid them. Deputy Police Chief Eliud Lagat stepped aside pending the outcome of the investigation.

Mali's Junta Tightens Grip on Gold Industry With Russian-Backed Refinery Plan

Mali's junta tightened its grip on the gold industry as it moved to reclaim control from foreign operators and expand local processing with Russian support. The military government stepped up its efforts to reclaim control of its lucrative gold industry, moving decisively to seize operational reins of the Loulo-Gounkoto gold complex from Canadian mining giant Barrick Gold and launching construction of a new Russian-backed refinery. A Malian court ordered that Barrick's flagship gold mine, Africa's largest by output, be placed under provisional administration for six months amid an escalating tax dispute. This latest move follows months of mounting tension between the country's military rulers and Barrick, which has operated in Mali for three decades. The company condemned the detention of its staff and sought international arbitration. Meanwhile, Mali began constructing a Russian-backed gold refinery near Bamako, designed to process up to 200 tonnes annually, nearly four times the country's current output. Interim President Colonel Assimi Goita said the refinery aimed to reduce dependence on foreign processing and increase national revenue. The new plant is part of a wider wave of mining reforms sweeping across the Sahel, with neighbours such as Guinea, Niger and Burkina Faso also revising mining codes to boost local processing and value addition.

South African Judge Warns Thabo Bester and Co-Accused Against Delaying Trial

Judge Mareena Opperman of the Free State High Court issued a stern warning to the accused in the Thabo Bester trial that there will be consequences if they unreasonably delay proceedings. Bester, who escaped from Mangaung prison in 2022, argued he lacked time to consult his lawyers, but the court ruled against him. Despite his appeal, the judge said he could still consult in the meantime. Bester said that he is committed to ensuring the trial goes ahead. Zolile Sekeleni, father of co-accused Nandipha Magudumana, had not secured legal representation since January and had ignored Legal Aid's offer to appeal. The judge warned him that the trial could proceed with or without a lawyer. Magudumana's Constitutional Court appeal over her extradition was still pending and could impact the case. The next hearing was set for 21 September. Charges against former prison official Motanye Masukela were withdrawn without explanation.

Lassa Fever Fatalities Rise in Nigeria

Nigeria reported a rise in Lassa fever cases, with 11 new infections confirmed in week 23 of 2025, increasing the total number of deaths to 143 for the year. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) reported a rise in the case fatality rate (CFR) of confirmed Lassa fever infections, surpassing the rate recorded during the same period in 2024. According to its situation report, the number of confirmed cases rose to 11 in week 23, up from eight in the preceding week. A total of four states reported new infections: Ondo, Edo, Bauchi, and Taraba. Most affected were those aged 21-30, with a median age of 30. Lassa fever is an acute viral haemorrhagic illness caused by the Lassa virus, usually transmitted by contaminated food or household items contaminated by infected multimammate rats' urine or faeces.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

RwandAir Named Best Regional Airline in Africa at 2025 World Airline Awards

RwandAir received a top award as the Best Regional Airline in Africa at the 2025 World Airline Awards during the Paris Air Show, cementing its reputation as one of the continent's leading carriers. Global air transport rating agency Skytrax said that RwandAir stood out for its consistent commitment to service quality across all aspects of the travel experience. Following the announcement, RwandAir expressed its appreciation for the recognition. "We are honoured to receive this recognition and grateful to our passengers for their continued trust. Thank you for flying with us - this award is yours too," the airline wrote on X.