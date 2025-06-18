Malawi: Centenary Bank, Paychangu Partner to Foster Sustainable Fast Cash Transfers

Centenary Bank has partnered with PayChangu to promote sustainable, fast, and reliable cash transfers in Malawi.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Centenary Bank Chief Executive Officer, Godfrey Byekwaso, described the partnership as a key part of the bank's mission to transform lives through inclusive, convenient, simplified, and sustainable financial solutions.

"Our partnership with PayChangu brings that mission to life. We are proud to launch a secure, fast, and simple way to transfer money across any bank in Malawi--powered by Natswitch and accessible via PayChangu's unified gateway," said Byekwaso.

He added that the collaboration enables a wide range of users--from farmers in remote areas purchasing inputs to parents paying school fees--to access secure and versatile payment solutions without the need to travel.

PayChangu Chief Executive Officer, Morgan Tembo, hailed the innovation as more than just a technological milestone. He emphasized its alignment with national goals for financial inclusion and digital transformation.

"Today we are not just launching a feature--we are ushering in a new era for merchants in Malawi. With this instant Direct Bank Transfer service, businesses of all sizes--from small enterprises to large corporations--can now receive high-volume payments directly into their bank accounts from any bank in Malawi, instantly," said Tembo.

The partnership delivers innovative, seamless transaction solutions that support the pillars of economic infrastructure and financial inclusion outlined in the Malawi 2063 vision.