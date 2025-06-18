Malawi: Centenary Bank, Paychangu Partner to Foster Sustainable Fast Cash Transfers

18 June 2025
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Alfred Chauwa

Centenary Bank has partnered with PayChangu to promote sustainable, fast, and reliable cash transfers in Malawi.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Centenary Bank Chief Executive Officer, Godfrey Byekwaso, described the partnership as a key part of the bank's mission to transform lives through inclusive, convenient, simplified, and sustainable financial solutions.

"Our partnership with PayChangu brings that mission to life. We are proud to launch a secure, fast, and simple way to transfer money across any bank in Malawi--powered by Natswitch and accessible via PayChangu's unified gateway," said Byekwaso.

He added that the collaboration enables a wide range of users--from farmers in remote areas purchasing inputs to parents paying school fees--to access secure and versatile payment solutions without the need to travel.

PayChangu Chief Executive Officer, Morgan Tembo, hailed the innovation as more than just a technological milestone. He emphasized its alignment with national goals for financial inclusion and digital transformation.

"Today we are not just launching a feature--we are ushering in a new era for merchants in Malawi. With this instant Direct Bank Transfer service, businesses of all sizes--from small enterprises to large corporations--can now receive high-volume payments directly into their bank accounts from any bank in Malawi, instantly," said Tembo.

The partnership delivers innovative, seamless transaction solutions that support the pillars of economic infrastructure and financial inclusion outlined in the Malawi 2063 vision.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.