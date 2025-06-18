Tunisia: Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From Her Rwandan Counterpart

Tunis — Prime Minister Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri received a phone call on Tuesday from her Rwandan counterpart, Édouard Ngirente.

According to a statement from the Prime Ministry, both parties discussed ways to strengthen relations between Tunisia and Rwanda across various sectors and fields.

On this occasion, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to working together to boost trade between Tunisia and Rwanda, particularly within the frameworks provided by the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

They also emphasised their commitment to enhancing bilateral economic exchanges, highlighting the importance of exploring cooperation opportunities in promising fields such as renewable energy and energy transition.

During the phone call, the Prime Minister highlighted the successful exchange of expertise between the two countries, citing as an example the fruitful cooperation in electricity and water distribution in Rwanda,a project led by two Tunisian companies: STEG International services (STEG-IS) and the National Exploitation and Distribution Utility (SONEDE) International.

The construction and public works sector was also discussed during the call, according to the statement.

For his part, the Rwandan Prime Minister expressed a desire to broaden the exchange of experience and skills between the two countries to include other fields, notably health.