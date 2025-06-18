South Africa: Time Running Out for Climate-Proofing the Basic Education Sector

Climate-proofing the basic education system must be a national priority. The President and all of government must act with urgency to ensure that schools and learners are better prepared for the storms that lie ahead.

During the past week, extreme weather events wreaked havoc across South Africa, particularly in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

Heavy rainfall, strong winds and landslides caused a tragic loss of lives and widespread destruction to infrastructure. Among the most heartbreaking losses are the lives of schoolchildren. Schools that are meant to prepare learners for a brighter future have also been destroyed. These devastating events have again highlighted the urgency with which we must climate-proof South Africa's education system.

Following his visit to the Eastern Cape, days after the disaster, President Cyril Ramaphosa attributed the inclement weather to global warming: "This is a catastrophic disaster for us, which is caused by climate change," he said.

International climate change expert bodies have already sounded the alarm bells on the impacts of climate change on South Africa. In its last report, the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change projected, with high confidence, that extreme rainfall and flooding would become more frequent and intense in southern Africa. It is therefore imperative that our systems are urgently adapted to this new and perilous reality.

