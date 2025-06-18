Nigeria: Abeokuta Gears Up for African Junior Athletics Championship

17 June 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By David Ngobua

The ancient city of Abeokuta is gearing up to host the 3rd edition of African U-18 and U20 Athletics Championship which is scheduled for July 16-20 at the upgraded MKO Abiola Stadium.

According to the organisers, the international event promises to be a spectacle of speed, strength, and emerging talent.

Over 50 countries are expected to participate in this prestigious event, with national contingents expected to arrive beginning from July 12.

The Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) has given full endorsement to the facilities, certifying Abeokuta as ready and capable of hosting the continent's best young athletes.

According to Mr. Kola Daniel, who is the Special Assistant on Media to the Director General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), all eyes are on Nigeria as the country sets the stage for a new generation of stars who are poised to follow in the footsteps of national legends like Falilat Ogunkoya, Mary Onyali, Olusoji Fasuba, Deji Aliyu, and Yusuf Alli -- all of whom first shone on similar junior stages before becoming global icons.

He said: "As the excitement builds, Ogun State is not only preparing for the athletics championship but is also setting the groundwork to host the upcoming WAFU B U-17 football championship, further cementing its growing status as a hub for elite sporting events in Africa."

