Nigeria: Coach Musa 'Jugunu' Favoured to Return As Pillars Technical Adviser

The technical adviser of Junior Kano Pillars FC, Ibrahim Musa, popularly called "Jugunu," is highly favoured to return as the coach of the former Nigerian champions.

Following the recent resignation of Usman Abdallah who led the "Masu Gida" to ninth position in the just concluded season, the search is on for his replacement.

A reliable source in Kano who spoke to our reporter on the condition of anonymity said Musa who had successful spells with Kano Pillars is tipped to return to his former position.

He also said another former technical adviser of the club, Mohammed Babaganru who achieved good results with the club during his time is also in the running for the plum job.

Our source, however, said considering the recent failures of Ganaru with clubs like Gombe United, Akwa United and Lobi Stars, "Jugunu" who is a Kano indigene who has demonstrated a strong passion for Pillars may land the job eventually.

"Mohammed BabaGanaru and Ibrahim Musa are among coaches that Pillars' management is considering for next season.

"Out of the two, "Jugunu" stands a better chance because apart from his impressive records when he coached the club, he is from Kano State. Moreover, Ganaru has had poor results with the clubs he has managed lately.

"Musa knows the club like the back of his hand. Most of the Kano fans are confident he will surpass his past records, if reappointed," he stated.

Jugunu's performance with Pillars shows that apart from the Federation Cup victory in 2019, he ensured Pillars didn't finish outside the top ten from the time he took over from Kadiri Ikhana in 2017 till 2023.

The coach is also said to have a knack for discovering and nurturing young talented players.

Meanwhile, a former Super Eagles coach, Salisu Yusuf, and 3SC gaffer, Gbenga Ogunbote, are also linked with the job.