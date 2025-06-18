Nigeria: Kano NDLEA Partners Mazaje Trado Sport Promotion to Tackle Drug Abuse

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Kano Command has entered into a strategic partnership with Mazaje Traditional Sport Promotion Limited to raise awareness about drug abuse in sports.

This was disclosed during the courtesy call to the Command by Bashir Muhammad Danliti (Sarkin Damben Nigeria) ahead of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

During the interactive session, the Commander, CN Abubakar Idris Ahmad, represented by the Head of the Drug Demand Reduction Unit, ACN Maimuna Garba, expressed gratitude for the commitment demonstrated by Mazaje Traditional Sport Promotion Limited in the fight against drug abuse.

CN Ahmad commended the Officer in Charge of sports, DSN Jamilu Uba Adamu, for his innovative approach in leveraging sports as a platform to disseminate crucial messages about drug awareness and prevention to reach the hearts and minds of the youth, instilling values of discipline, respect, and healthy living.

According to the statement by the Assistant Superintendent of Narcotics and Public Relations officer (PRO) NDLEA Kano Command, Sadiq Muhammad Maigatari, the collaboration will usher in activities to educate the community about the dangers of drug abuse and the importance of seeking help and support.

"The partnership aims to harness the power of traditional sports, particularly Dambe, to engage the youth and promote a drug-free lifestyle.

"As we approach the UNODC International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, the NDLEA Kano Command encourages all stakeholders to join in this vital initiative.

"Together, we can create a lasting impact in the fight against drug abuse and promote a culture of wellness and resilience in our communities," the statement reads.