Namibia: Desert Jewels, Singapore Locked in Thrilling Draw

An intense, physical and tightly contested encounter had spectators on the edge of their seats as Namibia's Desert Jewels battled to a dramatic 49-49 draw against Singapore in their third match of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Netball Cup.

The match, held at the Al Nasr Sports Hall, marked Namibia's first tie of the tournament.

The game was a constant tug-of-war, with possession swinging back and forth.

Singapore opened the scoring and edged the first quarter 13-11, demonstrating speed and precision in their passing. Namibia's wing defender Grace Matyati made several impressive interceptions, while centre Monica Gomases showcased strong court coverage.

However, Singapore's clinical execution kept them narrowly ahead.

In the second quarter, the Jewels pushed back hard. Capitalising on Singapore's errors, Namibia turned the tide and took the lead just before the halftime whistle, closing the quarter at 25-24 in their favour.

As the third quarter unfolded, the intensity climbed.

Shooter Anna Kasper stood out, maintaining accuracy under pressure and rallying her team forward.

Her efforts helped Namibia maintain their edge, ending the quarter with a 39-37 lead.

In the final quarter, Gomases played a pivotal role in regaining control and rhythm for Namibia.

Her leadership on the court helped the team claw back in the dying minutes to level the match at 49-49 as the final whistle blew, securing a hard-fought draw in what was one of the tournament's most gripping contests so far.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Earlier in the tournament, Desert Jewels defeated Kenya 41-33 in their opening match and followed it up with a convincing 69-48 victory over host nation UAE.

The UAE Netball Cup is being played in a round-robin format from 15 to 21 June at the Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan Indoor Stadium at Al Nasr Club in Dubai.

Namibia is competing alongside the UAE, Kenya, Singapore, the Republic of Ireland and the United States.

Next up, Namibia will take on the Republic of Ireland tomorrow, with all eyes on the Desert Jewels as they aim to keep their title hopes alive.

Captain of Nambia Anna Kasper said it was not the result they wanted but they put it behind them to focus on the next match. "Keep supporting us. We will take the cup home," she told all the fans.

The tournament will conclude this Saturday with a full day of decisive matchups, including the much-anticipated showdown.