Tanzania: Govt Praises Twigabarrick for Local Content Compliance

Mwanza — MINISTER for Minerals, Anthony Mavunde, has commended Barrick-Twiga Minerals Corporation for its exemplary implementation of the Local Content Regulation, which continues to provide significant opportunities for the locals.

Mr Mavunde praised the company's commitment to empowering local communities during his visit to their pavilion at the ongoing Fourth Forum on Tanzanian Participation in the Mining Sector in Mwanza.

"The government will continue to improve the business environment, offer training and support access to finance. "This sector is growing rapidly," said Mr Mavunde, adding that nine gold refining and processing plants are currently under construction to enhance the value chain.

The forum, held under the theme "Increased Participation of Tanzanians in the Mining Sector as a Catalyst for Economic Growth in Tanzania," has brought together stakeholders from across the country to discuss ways to expand citizen involvement in the mining industry.

The mining sector contributed 9.0 per cent to the national GDP last year, and contributed 985bn/- (377 million US dollars) to the government's main revenue fund.

Barrick North Mara Head of Supplier Enock Otieno, said yesterday they are committed to ensuring locals gain maximum benefit from mining investments while supporting the government's vision through the Local Content Policy.

To support the initiative, Barrick has introduced a Local Business Development Programme aimed at training suppliers and entrepreneurs on how to effectively engage in procurement processes.

Twiga Minerals Corporation is a partnership between the government and Barrick Gold and operates North Mara and Bulyanhulu mines.

The mines have spent over 1.2tri/- (460 million US dollars) on local procurement--representing 75 per cent of total purchases--and expressed readiness to continue sourcing from local industries, provided quality standards are met.

The Mining Commission Chairperson, Dr Janet Lekashingo, urged stakeholders to stay actively engaged in forums like this, which foster innovative ideas and promote local participation in the mining economy.

"This forum is a space for dialogue, innovation and positive thinking. It's about shaping the future of Tanzanian involvement in the mining sector," said Dr Lekashingo.

She stressed that the forum is also instrumental in forming actionable recommendations that will empower locals to access more procurement and contracting opportunities in mining.