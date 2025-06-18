Tanzania: Z'bar MPs Urge Industrial Push to Harness Natural Wealth

Zanzibar — ZANZIBAR lawmakers have called on the government to prioritise industrial development by tapping into the islands' vast natural resources, saying the time has come for bold and strategic investments that will transform local produce into high value goods through domestic manufacturing.

The appeal was made during the ongoing debate on the 2025/2026 budget in the Zanzibar House of Representatives in Chukwani, where members stressed that sustainable economic self-reliance can only be achieved by building industries rooted in Zanzibar's own assets.

Malindi constituency representative, Mr Mohammed Ahmada Salum, said the establishment of industries that add value to marine and agricultural products would open up local markets and enhance foreign exchange earnings, vital components of national development.

"If we build processing factories that make full use of our resources, Zanzibar will be in a better position to earn foreign currency and grow its economy," he said.

He emphasised the need for a stable, export-oriented economy, warning that overdependence on imported goods continues to widen the trade deficit. Citing examples such as dairy factories in Fumba, Basra (Chumbuni) and Mahonda, Mr Salum urged the government to resolve operational challenges hindering such facilities so they can effectively contribute to industrial growth.

He also called for stronger collaboration between experts in Zanzibar and Mainland Tanzania to promote knowledge-sharing and improve technical efficiency in the sector.

He further proposed increased budgetary allocations to the Ministry of Agriculture, pointing out that agriculture is vital to food security and the growth of the blue economy.

"These are priority sectors that deserve serious investment if they are to make a meaningful contribution to our GDP," he added.

In addition, he raised concerns about the quality and reliability of construction companies, urging the government to thoroughly assess their capacity and credibility before awarding contracts to ensure durable and high-quality infrastructure development.

Meanwhile, Mahonda constituency representative, Asha Abdalla Mussa noted that while the construction of new hospitals has improved healthcare access, poor rural road networks remain a serious challenge, especially for pregnant women and school going children.

She also appealed for expanded access to clean and safe water in underserved areas. Mwera legislator Mihayo Juma N'hunga expressed support for the proposed tax increases in the 2025 budget, saying the move could help protect local industries and promote homegrown production.

On broader development issues, Juma Ali Khatib called on the government to formulate a clear and actionable strategy for managing key economic sectors, ensuring they deliver direct benefits to citizens.

The House debate continues, with members echoing a unified call for strategic industrial investment to unlock Zanzibar's economic potential.