Tanzania: State Acts On Subsidised Seeds Distribution Challenges

18 June 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Abdallah Msuya and Sauli Giliard in Dodoma

Dodoma — THE government has begun implementing various measures to resolve challenges faced by farmers in accessing subsidised seeds during the last farming season, prior to the start of the 2025/26 farming period.

Deputy Minister for Agriculture, David Silinde, made this revelation in Parliament on Tueesday, highlighting challenges such as failure to enforce the recommended subsidised prices by small-scale sellers at ward and village levels, dishonest agents and seed companies selling seeds outside the subsidy system.

Mr Silinde spoke of the measures taken while responding to a basic question from Special Seat MP Cecilia Paresso, who wanted to know the government's plan to resolve issues that occurred during the distribution of subsidised seeds.

"The maize seed distribution under the subsidy programme started in the 2024/2025 season. The Government has already taken steps to address the challenges in preparation for the 2025/2026 season," he said.

He added that the government is ensuring maize farmers are registered on time in the agricultural input system, alongside implementing public awareness campaigns about the subsidy programme.

Additional measures include reviewing indicative seed prices to involve smallscale agents in the subsidy scheme and taking strict action against those violating pricing guidelines. Seed companies are also being instructed to increase the number of seed agents, especially in rural areas.

