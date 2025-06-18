Tanzania: Minister Hails TBA for Quality, Innovation in Public Building Projects

Minister of State in the President's Office (Public Service Management and Good Governance), Mr George Boniface Simbachawene, has commended the Tanzania Building Agency (TBA) for its high-quality construction work and innovation in implementing government building projects.

Speaking during his visit to TBA's pavilion at the ongoing Public Service Week exhibitions at Chinangali grounds in Dodoma, the Minister praised the agency's commitment to excellence, citing the new headquarters of his ministry as an example of TBA's outstanding work.

"TBA is doing excellent work in constructing government buildings. Even the Ministry of Public Service Management building was constructed by TBA, and it is impressive and aesthetically pleasing. Congratulations," he said.

Mr Simbachawene called on all public institutions, including TBA, to continue implementing public projects with professionalism and efficiency to help the government deliver quality services to the people.

TBA is among several public institutions participating in this year's Public Service Week, which is being held under the theme: "Promote the use of digital systems to enhance access to information and drive accountability."

The exhibitions, which officially kicked off on Monday, June 16, 2025, are expected to conclude on June 23, 2025. They bring together a wide range of government agencies showcasing their services, innovations, and achievements.

At the TBA pavilion, visitors are being introduced to various ongoing and completed construction projects undertaken by the agency, highlighting its contribution to national development in the construction sector.