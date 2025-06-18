Tanzania: Dr Mwinyi Awarded for Promoting Investment in Zanzibar.

18 June 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

Zanzibar — ZANZIBAR President Hussein Ali Mwinyi, has been awarded a Special Recognition Award for being the leading champion of investment promotion in Zanzibar.

The award presented to him by the Zanzibar Investment Promotion Authority (ZIPA) was due to his significant contribution and efforts in opening investment opportunities in Zanzibar as well as transforming the Pemba Island economically.

According to a statement issued by the Isle's President Office on their Instagram account, the initiative has succeeded in attracting both local and foreign investors to Zanzibar.

Speaking at the colorful ceremony held in Zanzibar on June 17, President Mwinyi congratulated various stakeholders for continuing to support the government's efforts in enhancing investment noting that such efforts are steering Zanzibar toward realizing its vision of becoming a globally recognized investment hub.

Moreover, Dr Mwinyi assured investors that with the political stability, ongoing infrastructure development, and the presence of strong, business-friendly policies are placing Zanzibar in a good position of being a strategic gateway for both present and future investments.

