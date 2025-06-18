Morocco: Ethiopia, Morocco Establish Joint Military Commission, Sign Defense Cooperation Agreement

18 June 2025
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — Ethiopia and Morocco have signed a new military cooperation agreement aimed at consolidating defense ties through joint training, exercises, scientific research, and military health programs.

The agreement, signed on Tuesday, 17 June in Rabat, also establishes a joint military commission to oversee its implementation.

The accord was signed by Ethiopia's Defense Minister Aysha Mohammed Mussa, currently on a working visit to Morocco, and Abdeltif Loudyi, Morocco's Minister in charge of the National Defense Administration. The signing ceremony was attended by senior military officials, including Morocco's Inspector General of the Royal Armed Forces and Commander of the Southern Zone, Lieutenant General Mohamed Berrid.

This latest development marks a growing defense cooperation between the two countries, building on momentum from earlier high-level exchanges. In April, Ethiopia hosted General Berrid and a Moroccan delegation for a four-day visit, which included talks with Ethiopia's Chief of General Staff, Field Marshal Birhanu Jula, and tours of key military installations. During that visit, both sides expressed shared interest in expanding cooperation to include cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and defense industry development.

The National Defense Administration of Morocco said on Tuesday that the meeting also served to highlight broader South-South cooperation initiatives and regional integration efforts championed by King Mohammed VI, positioning Morocco as a key actor in advancing stability and shared prosperity across Africa.

The two sides reiterated their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations through the implementation of the newly signed agreement and the continuation of regular visits and exchanges between military officials.

The latest agreement another step showing the growing strategic alignment between Rabat and Addis Abeba, targeting security interests and a continental collaboration in defense and technology.

In August 2024, Field Marshal Birhanu Jula in August 2024, visited Morocco signaling early signs of both countries' shared interest to deepening their defense partnership across emerging sectors.

