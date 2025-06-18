Kenya: 'Sexual Violence Against Sportswomen Rampant in Kenya' - Report

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 18, 2025 - A research by the Aga Khan University has revealed that sexual gender-based violence (SGBV) against sportswomen is rampant in Kenya.

The research, by the institution's Graduate School of Media and Communications, revealed that most of the respondents interviewed (62 per cent) admitted to have witnessed SGBV against female sportspersons in the country.

The study was conducted with 784 individuals, including in the neighbouring countries of Uganda and Tanzania.

Furthermore, the study revealed that verbal abuse is the most prevalent form of SGBV as per the views of 49 per cent of those interviewed in Kenya.

Most respondents (82 per cent) also admitted that the lack of sports kits and basic needs for sportswomen is the greatest predisposition to SGBV.

Consequently, the study calls for more education and awareness on the vice, noting that many victims are not knowledgeable on the warning signs of SGBV.