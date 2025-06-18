Kenya: 'Sexual Violence Against Sportswomen Rampant in Kenya' - Report

18 June 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 18, 2025 - A research by the Aga Khan University has revealed that sexual gender-based violence (SGBV) against sportswomen is rampant in Kenya.

The research, by the institution's Graduate School of Media and Communications, revealed that most of the respondents interviewed (62 per cent) admitted to have witnessed SGBV against female sportspersons in the country.

The study was conducted with 784 individuals, including in the neighbouring countries of Uganda and Tanzania.

Furthermore, the study revealed that verbal abuse is the most prevalent form of SGBV as per the views of 49 per cent of those interviewed in Kenya.

Most respondents (82 per cent) also admitted that the lack of sports kits and basic needs for sportswomen is the greatest predisposition to SGBV.

Consequently, the study calls for more education and awareness on the vice, noting that many victims are not knowledgeable on the warning signs of SGBV.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.