Rwanda, Opec Fund Sign $300m Deal On Irrigation, Solar Power, Aviation

Rwanda and OPEC Fund for International Development, an intergovernmental development finance institution of petroleum exporting countries, have signed a $300 million partnership framework to support key sectors including agriculture and food systems, renewable energy, transport and environmental restoration.

The deal was signed on Tuesday, June 17, in Vienna, Austria during OPEC Development Forum 2025.

The support in agriculture and food systems will focus on irrigation and post-harvest management while renewable energy focuses on solar power as transport focuses on the aviation sector.

The OPEC Fund for International Development aims to promote cooperation between OPEC member countries and other developing countries as an expression of South-South solidarity.

While participating in the driving resource resilience session at the OPEC Development Forum 2025, Yusuf Murangwa, the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, underscored that Rwanda's approach to resources, environment, and sustainability is driven by necessity.

The session explored how integrated approaches to energy, water, and food systems can enhance resource efficiency, climate resilience, and sustainable development in the face of global challenges.

With a population nearing 600 people per square kilometre, Muranga said, Rwanda is pioneering integrated projects such as rainwater harvesting and solar energy to promote sustainable livelihoods and food security.

"Analytical work, cross-sector collaboration, and systematic financing are essential to this effort," he said.

He noted that Rwanda's integrated strategy unites water, energy, and agriculture sectors to maximize impact, with strong support from development partners.

The 2025 OPEC Forum tackled four high-impact themes: financing development, climate resilience, digital inclusion and sustainable transitions for vulnerable economies.

Sessions focused on generating actionable ideas and partnerships that can accelerate progress toward the delivery of the Sustainable Development Goals.

A series of cooperation agreements are expected to be signed to further strengthen South-South partnerships.