Somalia: Puntland Forces Capture Final Hideouts of Isis Militants in Bari Region

Bosaso, Puntland, June 18 — Puntland security forces have seized the last remaining hideouts of Islamic State (IS) militants in the Baallade valley of the Calmiskaad mountains in Puntland's Bari region, officials said Wednesday.

The forces launched a coordinated offensive from multiple directions, securing all water wells and positions previously held by fleeing IS fighters from the nearby Miraale valley, according to a statement from the Puntland regional administration.

Security sources in Puntland told local media that troops are still pursuing a small number of IS militants who narrowly escaped the recent operation and remain in the surrounding area, monitoring the movements of Puntland forces.

The Puntland military continues efforts to secure the area and prevent militants from regrouping or launching further attacks.