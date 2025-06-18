Somalia Claims Gains in Ongoing Offensive Against Al-Shabaab

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Somali government on Tuesday said its forces had inflicted significant losses on the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab militant group, amid an ongoing military offensive in central and southern regions of the country.

According to the Ministry of Defence, operations in the Middle Shabelle, Lower Shabelle, and Hiiraan regions have led to the deaths of numerous militants, including senior members of the group. The operations were carried out jointly by the Somali National Army and local allied forces.

Speaking at a press briefing, Defence Ministry spokesperson Sheikh Abuukar Mohamed Hassan said the government's forces were "intensifying efforts to eradicate Al-Shabaab" by targeting their strongholds and senior leadership.

"Our forces are conducting successful operations in the Shabelle and Hiiraan regions, where Al-Shabaab elements are being pursued in villages and hideouts," Sheikh Abuukar told reporters. "We have neutralised a number of high-ranking members."

The spokesperson added that the ongoing offensives are part of a broader campaign by the Somali federal government and local communities to eliminate Al-Shabaab's presence and influence across the country.

For months, Somali forces have launched widespread military operations aimed at reclaiming territory from the group, which has waged an insurgency for over 15 years. While authorities have regained control of several areas, the group has occasionally managed to re-enter contested regions.

The government says it is implementing new security measures to stabilize liberated areas and prevent the militants from regrouping. Officials have also urged the public to support the military by providing information and cooperating with security forces.

Al-Shabaab continues to stage deadly attacks in Somalia, despite sustained military pressure from Somali and African Union forces, as well as U.S. drone strikes targeting the group's leadership.