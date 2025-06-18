Somalia's Defence Minister Visits Ahmed Bin Mohammed Military College in Qatar

18 June 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Doha, Qatar, June 18 — As part of his official visit to Qatar, Somalia's Minister of Defence, Ahmed Mohamed Fiqi, and his delegation toured the Ahmed Bin Mohammed Military College on Tuesday, where they were received by the College Commander, Brigadier General Ali Mohamed Al-Fadala.

The Minister conducted an extensive tour of the college's key facilities, including the advanced training grounds, state-of-the-art academic classrooms, simulation centers, and administrative departments.

The visit provided an opportunity to observe the rigorous training programs designed to develop future military leaders.

During a meeting with Somali National Army officer cadets enrolled at the college, Minister Fiqi urged them to utilize the educational opportunities and technical training offered fully.

He emphasized the critical role they will play in Somalia's security sector reform and national reconstruction efforts, encouraging them to return equipped with the knowledge and skills necessary to strengthen the country's armed forces.

The visit also aimed to reinforce bilateral military cooperation between Somalia and Qatar, highlighting ongoing partnerships in defence education, capacity building, and joint security initiatives.

Both sides expressed commitment to deepening collaboration in support of regional stability and Somalia's security needs.

