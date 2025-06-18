Somalia Releases Seven Yemeni Fishermen After Two Months of Detention

The Yemeni Embassy in Somalia has announced the release of seven Yemeni fishermen who had been detained for nearly two months by authorities in Bosaso, Puntland.

The fishermen were arrested after entering Puntland's territorial waters without obtaining a fishing permit from the local Ministry of Fisheries.

In an official statement, the embassy warned Yemeni fishermen against fishing in Somali waters without prior authorization, emphasizing that such violations could lead to detention and legal consequences.

The embassy also stressed the importance of raising awareness among fishermen about the necessity of securing permits before operating in Somali waters to protect their interests and avoid punitive measures.