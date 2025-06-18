Southern Africa: SRSG Monusco Visits Samidrc Force Headquarters

document

On the 14th June 2025, the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General (SRSG) and Head of MONUSCO, Madam Bintou Keita, visited the Force Headquarters of the SADC Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC) in Goma. She was warmly received by the SAMIDRC Force Commander, Major General Monwabisi Dyakopu, and his delegation.

The visit underscored the strong collaboration between MONUSCO and SAMIDRC, with both parties reaffirming their shared commitment to fostering peace and stability in Eastern DRC. Madam Keita extended her appreciation to SAMIDRC and the Troop Contributing Countries for their vital contributions to peacekeeping and humanitarian efforts in the region. In turn, Major General Dyakopu expressed gratitude for MONUSCO's support, particularly during the repatriation of injured and fallen personnel.

The SRSG's visit to Goma, which took place from 12 to 15 June 2025, also included engagements with the leadership of M23/AFC, civil society organizations, women's groups, and MONUSCO staff. Madam Keita reiterated MONUSCO's commitment to the protection of civilians and to enhancing partnerships with regional actors. She further announced her intention to visit the SADC Secretariat in Gaborone to deepen collaboration on regional peace and security initiatives.