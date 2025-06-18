South Africa: Committee On Sports Congratulates the Champion Proteas As the Kings of Test Cricket in 2025

press release

The Portfolio Committee on Sports, Arts and Culture has noted with deep appreciation the exploits and successes of the Proteas' Test side at Lords. South Africa beat Australia in the World Test Cricket 2025 final by 5 wickets.

The Chairperson of the committee, Mr Joe McGluwa, said the resilience the South African team showed in coming back from what seemed an improbable task was something to marvel.

He said: "I am sure I speak on behalf of every member of the committee and every South African when I we did it. We are proud of this achievement and will define South Africa for a long time to come."

"I trust this achievement will once unite the 60 million of us, who know what it means to be South African and the history we have as a country. There are just no words to express happiness every South African should feel. We are indeed a joyous rainbow nation despite all the challenges we have," emphasised Mr McGluwa.

South Africa had recovered well on the second innings of the test to chase down 282, a feat they last achieved in 2008. "We must note the competitiveness of the Aussies who made us work for every run and every wicket," Mr McGluwa said.

He said South Africa's was a true team result where everyone chipped in when called on to, bowlers, fielders and the batters. "The Portfolio Committee on Sports says congratulations Protea fire. And that we must build on this achievement results that will be realised across forms of cricket."