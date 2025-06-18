South Africa: Banyana Legend Jermaine Seoposenwe to Hang Up Her Boots

Seoposenwe says she's stepping down for her well-being after over 100 matches for Banyana Banyana, including two Women's World Cups.

Thembi Kgatlana pulled out, and Hilda Magaia is not fully fit, leaving Seoposenwe with extra pressure heading into her final Wafcon.

Jermaine Seoposenwe has announced she will retire from international football after the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in Morocco.

The 31-year-old striker said the decision is for her own well-being. "This is the best decision for my well-being," she wrote on social media.

Seoposenwe, who has over 100 caps for Banyana Banyana, said she had been thinking about retirement for a while. Now feels like the right time.

Her final Wafcon campaign will be even tougher than usual. Star forward Thembi Kgatlana has pulled out due to personal reasons, and Hilda Magaia is still recovering from injury.

That means Seoposenwe will carry extra responsibility in Morocco. But the veteran has never been one to shy away from a challenge.

Her career with Banyana has had many ups and downs. She missed two years after running into visa problems while playing in Portugal. She also led the team's boycott of a send-off match before the 2023 World Cup, demanding fair treatment from the South African Football Association.

But she also tasted glory. She was there for the pain of losing the 2018 Wafcon final to Nigeria, and for the joy of winning it in 2022.

Seoposenwe now plays in Mexico for Monterrey. She said she wants to make way for young players like Bonolo Mokoma, just like older stars did for her.

"This dream demanded great sacrifice, tears and disappointment," she said. "But I'm proud of what I've achieved. I'm passing the torch now."

Her legacy started early. She scored South Africa's only goals at the 2010 Under-17 World Cup. Years later, she helped the senior team reach the knockout stage at a World Cup for the first time.

Her message to the next generation was simple: "Keep breaking boundaries. Keep bringing joy to this beautiful country."