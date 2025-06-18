South Africa: Cricket World Champions Arrive Home

Hundreds of South Africans braved the cold on Wednesday to welcome the national men's cricket team back on home soil, following their historic victory in the 2025 International Cricket Council's Test Championship (ICC).

The Proteas won against the then champions Australia, in a thrilling final at Lord's in England with a five-wicket win on Saturday.

This marked South Africa's first-ever appearance in a World Test Championship Final, and their triumphant performance signalled a landmark achievement for the nation's cricketing history.

This as Australia, currently ranked number one in the ICC Men's Test Team Rankings, entered the final as favourites and defending champions.

The Proteas, ranked second, rose to the occasion and delivered a memorable performance, cementing their status as one of the world's elite test sides.

The cricket team received an electrifying welcome with jubilation, song and dance from supporters, who arrived at OR Tambo International Airport, early on Wednesday morning.

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, said the team's win gives the nation hope.

"People should see themselves when they watch our national teams and that is what we are doing in cricket. They are following in the footsteps of rugby. We are a socially cohesive country. We are a rainbow nation and you can see this.

"We are the best sporting nation in the world. We have the strongest women and men in the world. We have the fastest runners, the best soccer players, [and]we have the best rugby players and cricket team," the Minister said.

The Proteas men's head coach Shukri Conrad expressed his joy at the welcome the team received at the airport.

"I am absolutely ecstatic to see people come out in their hundreds. It makes this win even more special. We won a few days ago but it hasn't sunk in. To get a reception like this... it starts to sink in. The guys have been great but the fans have been better," Conrad said.

The Minister, together with the cricket team, will brief the nation this afternoon on their success.