Namibia: MTB Riders Excel in Pietermaritzburg

Namibia's top MTB riders excelled at the second leg of the SA Gold Cup series in Pietermaritzburg over the weekend, winning two gold and one bronze medal.

Competing against Southern Africa's top riders, Roger Suren won the gold medal in the junior men's category, beating SA's Samuel Cleary in a sprint to the line.

Suren completed the five-lap race in one hour, 10 minutes, and 22 seconds, with Cleary finishing a second behind, while SA's Stephan Aldum came third in 1:11:52.

Namibia's Sean Lowe finished sixth overall in 1:13:55; Christiaan van der Westhuizen came ninth in 1:16:32, and Marco Thiel 12th in 1:17:42.

In the sub-junior girls category, Namibia's Qara Volschenk won gold after finishing nearly three minutes ahead of South Africa's Sophia Lombaard. Volschenk completed the two-lap race in 38:13, with Lombaard coming second in 41:10 and SA's Leyla de Oliveira third in 42:30.

In the junior women's category, Delsia Janse van Vuuren won the bronze medal after completing the four-lap race in 1:16:27.

Lu-Marie du Plessis of SA won the race in 1:13:38, while compatriot Nadia van Wyk came second in 1:15:02. Another Namibian, Rosemarie Thiel, finished in sixth position in 1:22:21.

In the Elite Men's category over six laps, Namibia's Hugo Hahn came seventh in a time of 1:25:44.

South African riders took the first six places, with Michael Foster winning gold in 1:20:43; Massimiliano Ambrosi silver in 1:21:28 and Johan van Zyl bronze in 1:22:04.

Lilian Baber of SA won the elite women's race over five laps in 1:31:41, followed by compatriots Riley Smith (1:36:53) and Carla Kotze (1:39:13).

In the Youth Women category over three laps, Namibia's Nicole Suren finished fifth in 1:05:39, while SA's Madison Bateson won the gold medal in 56:43.