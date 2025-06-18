Namibia: Big Wins for Chile & Quality

Chile and Quality Futsal Clubs continued to set the pace in the NDTC Futsal Premier League as both teams posted big victories over the weekend.

Chile thumped 7 Kings 13-1 to remain at the top of the log on 53 points, while Quality are hot on their tail, three points behind after thumping The Mavericks 12-1.

Chile maintained their unbeaten record with a comprehensive victory against 7 Kings. Bornface Siyanga opened the scoring in the first minute and, although 7 Kings equalised through Henry Lwaanda, Chile soon regained the lead.

By halftime they were already leading 7-1 and added six more goals after the break to seal an emphatic victory.

Martin Humphries led the way with a hat trick, while Siyanga, Wesley Otto, and Rolando Swartz scored two goals each and Immanuel Angula, Celso Roberto, and Kimon Solomon one goal each.

After the match, Siyanga said they were well prepared.

"The tempo was high throughout our training as well as in the match and I'd like to thank our coach for pushing us through this week as we came from a tough draw against Quality last weekend."

"At the beginning we were struggling to get our passes together and we were wasteful in front of goal. I think we could have posted a much higher score, but anyway, when we got into rhythm, it started raining goals, and it's what we want to keep on doing from here on," he added.

Siyanga said they are aiming to score as many goals as possible as goal difference could still play a role in the title race.

"Currently we are leading the log and we have scored the most goals in the league, so we're just trying to get more goals in each game that we play, which will benefit us in the long run in the league."

Regarding their rivalry with Quality, and their 2-2 draw a week ago, Siyanga said it was a great match.

"We were very well prepared for that game and I think we were the better team on the day, we were just a bit unlucky with our finishing touches. Quality brought us a good game, and they are very good opponents."

"It was a marvellous game to play and if teams can come out and play like this each weekend, the league will be very competitive," he added.

In other matches, Windhoek Futsal Club remained third on the log on 45 points after beating Ineos FC 4-2, while EFG Patriots leapfrogged Ballers into fourth place on 34 points after beating WIAS FC 5-3.

Ballers FC suffered an upset defeat, going down 5-2 to 15th placed JAC FC, to drop down to fifth on 33 points.

X Men remain sixth on 32 points after beating Demia 2-1, and Boston Madrid and Ragazzi drew 2-2, to remain seventh and eighth on 28 and 25 points respectively.