Kenya: Blow for Kenya Table Tennis Association As Tribunal Rules Mudibo Out of NOC-K Elections

18 June 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Alex Isaboke

Nairobi — Kenya Table Tennis Association boss Andrew Mudibo has suffered a major blow after the Sports Dispute Tribunal (SDT) on Wednesday ruled that he is barred from contesting in the scheduled National Olympic Committee of Kenya elections for being nominated by an illegal entity.

The STD, in its ruling on the eve of the elections, ordered that the Kenya Table Tennis Association (KTTA) was not a duly registered sports organization under the Sports Act, 2013, as at the time of its participation in the NOC-K electoral process.

Following that, the SDT declared that the KTTA was not eligible to nominate its candidate Mudibo for any elective office within NOC-K, further nullifying KTTA's participation in the 2025 NOC-K elections.

The SDT recommended that KTTA forms an Interim Management Committee comprised of individuals not previously holding office for more than eight years in compliance with paragraph 20 (6) of the second schedule to the Sports Act.

The Interim Committee's core mandate shall be to facilitate the organization of a credible and lawful Annual General Meeting and oversee fresh elections within 60 days from the date of its decision.

The Interim Committee shall regularize KTTA's internal governance structure, including registration of county sports associations and compliance with the minimum presence in 24 counties under regulation 4 (3) (c) of the Sports Registrars Rules, 2016.

KTTA must submit verified compliance documentation (CRB, KRA NHIF, NSSF, HELB, passport photos) for all its interim and eventual office bearers to the Sports Registrar before elections.

