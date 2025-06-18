Namibia: Green Hydrogen to Raise Namibians' Standard of Living - Planning Commission

Efficient energy systems as Africa intensifies its transition to low-carbon and climate-resilient development.

National Planning Commission (NPC) director general Kaire Mbuende says the government plans to maximise all energy sources to increase Namibians' standard of living.

"Energy is a prerequisite for development and for creating a high standard of living for our people," he says.

Mbuende was speaking during Belgium tech company CMB.TECH Enterprises' courtesy call to State House on Tuesday.

He said the government plants to maximise energy production in green energy, solar, hydro, green hydrogen, oil and gas and eventually nuclear energy sources.

GREEN HYDROGEN

CMB.TECH chief executive Alexander Saverys said the company plans on investing in the production of green hydrogen and green ammonia due to its sustainability.

"Ships burns diesel and we have to move away from that. That thing in our view is green hydrogen for smaller ships and ammonia for big ships," he said.

CMB.TECH Enterprises is a shipping company based in Antwerp, with 255 ships, specialising in fleets and containers. It aims to decarbonise its fleeting commodities.

Saverys said this endeavour has, however, proven difficult as 99% of all ammonia and hydrogen is produced through combustion of coal and gases that omit carbon dioxide (CO2).

Green hydrogen and green ammonia produced from sea water is more sustainable, he says.

Namibia meets the criteria for the company's production capacity due to its proximity to the sea, its stability and location in Africa.

"The important elements are Namibia's proximity to the sea and being in Africa. Our trade routes bring us to Africa more often due to its population growth and access to commodities, people and stability," Saverys said.