Sudan: Prime Minister's Office Denies Inaccurate Information On Alleged Nominations and Plans

Sudan Prime Minister Kamil Idris
18 June 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan — The Office of Prime Minister Dr. Kamil El-Tayib Idris denied, in a statement issued Wednesday, inaccurate information regarding alleged nominations for positions and plans by Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris regarding the formation of the new government.

The statement said, "Some news websites have circulated inaccurate information regarding alleged nominations for positions and plans by Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris regarding the formation of the new government."

The Prime Minister's Office affirmed that "what was published is nothing more than baseless speculation and does not reflect reality in any way."

It added, "While we affirm our commitment to transparency and responsible communication, we call on the media outlets to verify accuracy and professionalism, and to rely on official sources from the Prime Minister's Office before publishing such news."

