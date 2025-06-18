Somalia's Foreign Ministry Confirms Return of Entire Delegation From Geneva Labour Conference

Mogadishu — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Somalia has confirmed that all members of the official Somali delegation who attended the 113th Session of the International Labour Conference in Geneva have returned to the country.

In an official statement released Tuesday, the ministry emphasized that the delegation's return was carried out in full accordance with their mandate, dispelling any speculation or misinformation regarding their status.

The statement reaffirmed Somalia's continued commitment to international cooperation and its active role in global labour affairs.