Somalia's Foreign Ministry Confirms Return of Entire Delegation From Geneva Labour Conference

Andrys Stienstra / Pixabay
(File photo) newspapers, press, printing, paper
18 June 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Somalia has confirmed that all members of the official Somali delegation who attended the 113th Session of the International Labour Conference in Geneva have returned to the country.

In an official statement released Tuesday, the ministry emphasized that the delegation's return was carried out in full accordance with their mandate, dispelling any speculation or misinformation regarding their status.

The statement reaffirmed Somalia's continued commitment to international cooperation and its active role in global labour affairs.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.