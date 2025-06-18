South Sudan/Kenya: Kenya's Harambee Starlets Aim South Sudan Victory to Maintain Cecafa Perfect Run

18 June 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The national women's football team Harambee Starlets will be aiming for a top spot at the ongoing CECAFA Senior Challenge in Dar es Salaam when they take on winless South Sudan on Thursday at the Azam Complex.

The Beldine Odemba charges are eyeing their third successive win in the regional tourney that is being played in a round robin format.

A win for Kenya and hope Tanzania are at least held by champions Uganda will see them climb to the summit of the log and stay on course to reclaiming the title they last won in 2019.

Starlets will enter the match boosted by two back-to-back huge wins against Burundi, whom they thrashed 3-0 and demolished Uganda 4-0.

These wins have placed the Starlets in second place in the standings on six points same as leaders hosts Tanzania, who have a superior goal difference.

Against South Sudan, Kenya will depend on their veteran captain Dorcas Sikobe and lethal forward Violet Nanjala.

South Sudan, on the other hand, is yet to record a win after losing the opening two matches 4-0 to Tanzania and 5-0 to Uganda to lie bottom of the table with no points.

