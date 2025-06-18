Malawi: African Union-Led Technical Assistance to the Malawi Electoral Commission in Support of Credible, Transparent and Peaceful Elections Commences

17 June 2025
African Union (Addis Ababa)

As the Republic of Malawi prepares for the General Elections on 16 September 2025, the Department of Political Affairs, Peace and Security (PAPS) has deployed an African Union-led Technical Assistance Mission to Malawi for the initial round of activities, which includes workshops on election risk identification and initiatives to protect elections from gender-based discrimination, scheduled for 16 to 18 June 2025. These two training sessions will enhance the capacity of over 50 Commissioners and Senior Staff of the Malawi Electoral Commission, along with key electoral stakeholders.

The deployment of the Technical Assistance Mission follows the Pre-Elections Assessment Mission conducted in March 2025, which recommended providing technical assistance to the Malawi Electoral Commission to support the ongoing electoral process in preparation for the General Elections on 16 September 2025.

In addition to the initial batch of capacity-building activities, the technical assistance will also focus on the following thematic areas starting in July: the BRIDGE Modular Training on Gender and Inclusion; the development and adoption of a risk management framework and policy; technical training and support for the adoption of the Electoral Risk Management Tool and data collection hub; training of trainers for logistics management; quality control and compliance training; and an election monitoring strategy.

The African Union-led support to Malawi is expected to enhance the capacity of approximately 200 personnel who will be directly involved in managing the General Election on 16 September.

The Mission is part of the overall efforts to support Malawi aimed at consolidating democracy, peace, and stability in line with the mandate bestowed upon the Commission to promote peaceful, democratic, and credible elections, as stipulated in various AU normative instruments, including the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance and the 2002 Declaration of Principles Governing Democratic Elections in Africa.

It should be noted that the African Union-led technical assistance to the Malawi Electoral Commission is being implemented in collaboration with the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) and the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA).

