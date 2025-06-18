Namibia: Go-Karting Goes Smooth Despite Wind Delay

Despite a two-hour halt due to strong winds, the Namibia Motorsport Federation (NMF) has expressed its satisfaction with their recent national event held this past weekend.

The NMF hosted its fourth national leg at Swakopmund's R&R racing circuits, where around 30 participants battled it out across six different categories. In a brief interview yesterday, NMF secretary general Derek Jacobs stated that the event attracted top racers who displayed quality on the circuits. He added that their next event will take place next month in the capital.

"It was leg four of the national championship, and it was a good race day, although we stopped the race for two hours due to persistent wind, which brought sand onto the circuit. We had 26 entries, a number I'm happy about," he said.

Dylan Zandberg clinched the title in the senior max category after amassing a total of 94 points, with Toni Rust finishing second with 90 points, and Joshua Heinstain coming in third after collecting 86 points.

Meanwhile, in the mini-max category, Cecil Koorts claimed the title after finishing with 102 points, followed by Joubert Esbach with 99 points, while Heinrich van Niekerk came third with 90 points.

In the mini rok U/10, Francois Gouws proved unstoppable, winning with 102 points. Milla Botha finished second with 67 points, and Miko Botha was third with 0 points. While in the micro division, Russel Josephat dominated proceedings, winning the race with two more races to go. Speaking briefly, Josephat's mentor, JP Josephat, expressed excitement, saying the hard work has paid off.

"I am happy with the results; we practised intensely ahead of this event, and the results are just the reward of our hard work. From here, we are going back to the drawing board to work on the shortcomings, but overall, I am happy," he said.