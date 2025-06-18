Namibia: CBS' U/19 Triumph Jafc 10-0

Collin Benjamin's Soccer Talents U/19 (CBS) dished out a whopping 10-0 beating when they played against Julinho Athletic Football Club (JAFC) recently.

Over the past couple of weeks, CBS has been winning with a high score margin, arguably beating JAFC with a superb performance at the CBS arena in the capital.

Coach Henrico Botes of CBS felt the game was a high-intensity match and was happy with how the boys performed at that level. "Regardless of the scoreline, I want us to play a certain way, regardless of position. We must stick to our level, and our standards, and we don't care who's put in front of us. It's what we do at training, we do a lot of finishing and build-up play, during the phases, and the transition, and we always work from attack to defence and vice versa. So that I'm happy about," he said.

Botes wants his charges to play good football, especially what they learn on the training ground. "I want to see it in the game, and I have seen a lot of these young boys, and they are the U/17 boys of JAFC. It was a good game for them, a good eye-opener. They're playing up, so they will only get better. But my players, at times, get a bit conceited and lose their minds, but at the end of the day, they are still young boys. So, we are going to we're going to fix that."

"They have to know, they have to be ruthless. It doesn't matter the position. We play our way the way we want to play, and we stick to our level," he ended.

JAFC coach Nikie Gawaseb said that he was unhappy with the score line because his boys were unfit and not training as they should be. "We only have four to five players training. Most of the guys are busy with exams, but I don't take that as an excuse. We are supposed to do better," he said

Coach Gawaseb became frustrated in the middle of the match and stopped giving his boys instructions from the sidelines as they could not contain CBS till the final whistle. "I stopped giving instructions because we did not train as a team, because most of the guys were busy with exams. If you don't train the guys, whatever instructions you are supposed to give the guys, they won't be able to follow. Because it's only a few guys who are training, and who know what to do when they're on the field on the day."

"You know, it's a hard pill to swallow, CBS was the better team today. Our boys are still in a learning curve because it's the U/16s we fielded today, and we push them up so we can see what they can do. So, it's a learning curve, and I hope that they will all reflect and come back strong," he ended.

Elsewhere

Windhoek Gymnasium's (Whk Gym) U/17 defeated Baller Boys 1 -0 at the same venue late Friday afternoon. Gilbert Mogane, coach of Whk Gym, was satisfied with the win as his plans with the team were coming together. "If you can remember, at the beginning of the season, I said I'm building. I said these boys can lose five games, and I will not punish them for losing them. Now they're jelling, they are coming. Slowly but surely, we're coming," he said.

Baller Boys coach Andreas Sheya felt his boys were too confident as they had been on a winning spree, which made them lose focus. "It's our first loss for the season. So, that just means that we honestly must regroup because I think we were too confident. We are too confident that we are undefeated, and we've been winning previously. So, coming to this game, I think we kind of lost focus."