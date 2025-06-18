Uganda: NCBA Golf Series Swings Into Action This Weekend At Uganda Golf Club

Kampala, Uganda — The NCBA Golf Series officially teed off last Saturday at the Uganda Golf Club in Kampala, marking the start of a multi-course tournament that blends high-level competition with vibrant fan engagement and enticing rewards. The opening leg set the tone for what promises to be a dynamic series, featuring not only thrilling golf across some of Uganda's finest courses, but also immersive experiences designed to entertain, connect, and reward both players and spectators alike.

Golfers converged at the par-72 course in Kitante to participate in the first leg of the series, which will also be played at the Jinja Golf Club and Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa in subsequent rounds. The tournament is part of NCBA Bank's growing footprint in regional golf sponsorship, aimed at nurturing local talent, promoting healthy competition, and celebrating sportsmanship.

One of the standout attractions this year is the hole-in-one challenge, where any golfer who aces a designated par-3 hole will drive away in a brand-new Nissan Qashqai car, courtesy of Motorcare Uganda. The luxury vehicle prize has already generated buzz among participants, adding a high-stakes thrill to the fairway action.

"This year's Series will go beyond showcasing exceptional golfing talent, to deliver an unforgettable experience for players, fans, and partners alike. We are intentionally raising the bar by blending top-tier competition with engaging entertainment, cutting-edge digital innovation, and vibrant lifestyle elements," said Mark Muyobo, NCBA Chief Executive Officer.

Adding to the excitement was a lively golf-themed quiz competition, expertly moderated by Uganda's celebrated sports journalists, Mark Namanya and Mark Ssali. The engaging session tested participants' knowledge across a wide spectrum of global and local sports, including iconic golf moments, historical milestones, and standout athletes. The duo's dynamic hosting style and deep sports insight kept the audience entertained and on their toes.

In line with NCBA Bank's commitment to driving digital innovation and seamless customer experiences, all transactions throughout the tournament, including player registration, food, beverages, and merchandise, are being facilitated through the Bank's cashless payment platform, Muzuri Pay. The platform offers a fast, secure, and convenient way to transact, eliminating the need for cash and enhancing efficiency at every touchpoint of the event.

As part of a special tournament promotion, beers purchased using Muzuri Pay were available for just Shs1, 000, transforming the 19th hole into a vibrant and budget-friendly celebration zone.

The Series is projected to attract an elite field of top amateur golfers, seasoned business leaders, and avid golf enthusiasts from across the country. Each leg of the three-course circuit will contribute cumulative points toward an overall leaderboard, fostering consistent competition and rewarding performance throughout the series.

From each of the three legs, six outstanding players will earn qualification spots for the finale, bringing the total number of qualifiers to 18. The Best Overall Winner, determined by the highest points tally of the day, from each leg of the NCBA Golf Series will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to Nairobi, covering travel, accommodation, and meals, to participate in the prestigious Grand Finale and compete for the ultimate prize.

In addition, seven outstanding players from each qualifying tournament will also earn a place in the NCBA Golf Series 2025 Grand Finale. These include the Overall Men's Winner, Overall Ladies' Winner, Division 1 Men's and Ladies' Winners, Division 2 Overall Winner, and the Junior Winner, ensuring a diverse and competitive field representing various categories of talent.

Last year, Uganda made a strong impression at the Nairobi finale, sending a full delegation of 18 golfers which included some of the nation's most promising amateur talents. Notable among the qualifiers were Aggrey Mutaka, Judith Mugisha, Brian Omeda, Lillian Koowe, Anselm Olweny, and Berna Musanabera--each of whom secured their place in the finale through outstanding displays of skill, consistency, and composure during the Ugandan legs of the tournament.

"The NCBA Golf Series has evolved into a powerful platform for unearthing emerging talent and shaping the future of golf in Uganda. Its expanding influence across the region is a testament to our unwavering commitment to sports development and community empowerment," Muyobo, said.

Now in its fifth edition since its launch in 2021, the NCBA Golf Series has firmly established itself as one of East Africa's premier golfing circuits. It is widely recognized for building strategic business networks, strengthening regional partnerships, and fostering camaraderie among players, sponsors, and spectators.

The highly anticipated Grand Finale will bring together the best of the best, as six players from each qualifying tournament earn the chance to compete for top honors. With every swing, the Series continues to shape the future of golf in Uganda and the region while opening new doors for collaboration both on and off the course.